Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Short Interest Down 79.4% in March

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,477 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the March 15th total of 16,878 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:PGHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. 33,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,573. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

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