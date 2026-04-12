Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,287,978 shares, an increase of 171.8% from the March 15th total of 473,904 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,774,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,911,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,298. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18.

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Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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