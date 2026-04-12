Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Short Interest Down 80.7% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 310 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the March 15th total of 1,606 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RZG traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.39. 3,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $61.20.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RZG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,568 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services. Security Investors, LLC, which operates under the name Rydex Investments, serves as the investment adviser of the Fund. State Street Bank and Trust Company acts as the administrator of the Fund.

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