DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 502 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the March 15th total of 4,056 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,442 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000.

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DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DCMT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. 5,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758. DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31.

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (DCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund provides broad commodity exposure through an actively managed portfolio of commodity-linked derivative instruments. The fund seeks total returns throughout an entire market cycle. DCMT was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by DoubleLine.

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