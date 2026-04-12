Short Interest in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Expands By 172.4%

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 43,141 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the March 15th total of 15,839 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,928 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $109.79. The company had a trading volume of 65,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,896. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.35. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $117.81.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,971,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 289,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,278,000.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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