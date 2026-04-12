Head to Head Review: Copa (CPA) and Its Rivals

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – AIRLINE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Copa to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Dividends

Copa pays an annual dividend of $6.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Copa pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 24.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Copa has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa 18.57% 25.62% 10.92% Copa Competitors 5.01% 17.99% 4.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copa and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Copa and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $3.62 billion $671.65 million 7.32 Copa Competitors $14.09 billion $666.78 million 6.43

Copa’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Copa. Copa is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Copa has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copa’s peers have a beta of 11.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,031% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Copa and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 0 2 9 1 2.92 Copa Competitors 663 2296 3429 242 2.49

Copa presently has a consensus target price of $166.30, suggesting a potential upside of 39.70%. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies have a potential upside of 24.45%. Given Copa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Copa is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Copa beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

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