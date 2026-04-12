Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Evergy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

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Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Evergy has a one year low of $63.29 and a one year high of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $301,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,418.27. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $234,421.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,287.74. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,937 shares of company stock worth $736,492. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,842 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,574,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,760,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,602,000 after purchasing an additional 57,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,760,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,444,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,822,000 after buying an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Evergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $99 price target (roughly +18% upside vs. current levels), giving investors a clear bullish analyst catalyst. Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $99 price target (roughly +18% upside vs. current levels), giving investors a clear bullish analyst catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up near‑term and full‑year EPS estimates (examples cited: Q1 2026/2027 and Q3 2026 increases; FY2026 raised to $4.24), which supports modest upward revisions to earnings expectations and can justify a higher multiple over time. Zacks estimates summary

Zacks Research nudged up near‑term and full‑year EPS estimates (examples cited: Q1 2026/2027 and Q3 2026 increases; FY2026 raised to $4.24), which supports modest upward revisions to earnings expectations and can justify a higher multiple over time. Neutral Sentiment: Research writeups compiling analyst Q4 expectations have been published, helping set the near‑term earnings narrative but not introducing major new surprises. Investors will watch upcoming official Q4 results for confirmation. Research Analysts Set Expectations for Evergy Q4 Earnings

Research writeups compiling analyst Q4 expectations have been published, helping set the near‑term earnings narrative but not introducing major new surprises. Investors will watch upcoming official Q4 results for confirmation. Neutral Sentiment: Context: the stock is trading near its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages with below‑average intraday volume, and a mid‑20s PE — analyst upgrades provide upside rationale, but muted volume and valuation mean moves may be gradual rather than immediate.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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