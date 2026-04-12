CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $72.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.4250.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 30.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $323.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) is a global provider of business support systems and digital monetization solutions designed for communications and media service providers. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the company delivers a suite of subscription billing, customer care, revenue management and digital commerce offerings that enable operators to launch, manage and monetize connectivity, entertainment and IoT services. CSG’s software platforms are built to support high-volume transaction processing, real-time rating and modern customer engagement capabilities.

Since its incorporation in 1982, CSG has expanded its footprint across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

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