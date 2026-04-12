Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Position in SAP SE $SAP

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,549,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,887,727,000 after purchasing an additional 392,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SAP by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,992,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,357,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,560,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,113,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,120,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays set a $283.00 price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $163.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 19.92%.The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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