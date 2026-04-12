JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $814,000 Position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Evolv Technologies

In other Evolv Technologies news, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 91,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $468,032.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,083,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,201.10. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 253,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

See Also

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