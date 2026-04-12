Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKTR. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

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Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 386.16% and a negative net margin of 297.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 423 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $30,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,697. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,867 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $137,935.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $761,697.18. This trade represents a 15.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,470 shares of company stock worth $181,955. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Nektar Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Nektar Therapeutics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Nektar has been assigned an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which supports longer‑term upside but doesn’t offset near‑term legal concerns. Read More.

Nektar has been assigned an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which supports longer‑term upside but doesn’t offset near‑term legal concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman announces a class action filed against Nektar and certain officers covering the Feb. 26, 2025–Dec. 25, 2025 period — an active filing that formalizes investor claims and could lead to litigation expense and distraction. Read More.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman announces a class action filed against Nektar and certain officers covering the Feb. 26, 2025–Dec. 25, 2025 period — an active filing that formalizes investor claims and could lead to litigation expense and distraction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The Gross Law Firm issued a shareholder alert inviting investors with losses to join a securities class action — another solicitation that underscores multiple simultaneous suits. Read More.

The Gross Law Firm issued a shareholder alert inviting investors with losses to join a securities class action — another solicitation that underscores multiple simultaneous suits. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi reminds investors of the May 5, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status and is actively soliciting those who purchased NKTR during the class period — deadline reminders tend to concentrate selling near-term. Read More.

Faruqi & Faruqi reminds investors of the May 5, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status and is actively soliciting those who purchased NKTR during the class period — deadline reminders tend to concentrate selling near-term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple other firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen Global, Rosen Law Firm notices) have either filed suits or issued lead‑plaintiff solicitations covering the same class period, intensifying litigation risk and potential settlement exposure. Representative filings/alerts: Pomerantz and Bragar. Read More. | Read More.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body’s immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar’s product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

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