JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 38,863 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. $GILT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at $64,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 383.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adi Sfadia sold 48,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $825,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doron Kerbel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $135,225.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of GILT opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks is a leading provider of satellite-based broadband connectivity solutions, specializing in the design, development and deployment of ground segment equipment and network services. The company’s core offerings include Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) modems and hub systems, network management software, and end-to-end satellite communication platforms. These technologies enable broadband Internet access, enterprise networking, and cellular backhaul in regions where terrestrial infrastructure is limited or non-existent.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, Gilat has established a track record of innovation in satellite communications.

Further Reading

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