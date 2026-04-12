Burney Co. Sells 4,657 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $7,237,508.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 321,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,535,887.52. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 118,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,407,982.40. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.0%

Toll Brothers stock opened at $140.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $168.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.06 and its 200 day moving average is $140.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 12.26%.The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore set a $174.00 price objective on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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