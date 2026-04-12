Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRPL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $0.85.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRPL

Purple Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

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Purple Innovation, Inc is a consumer products company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of comfort technology for the sleep and home furnishings markets. Best known for its proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer “Grid” technology, the company engineers mattresses, pillows and cushions that aim to combine pressure relief, support and temperature neutrality. Purple offers an array of sleep products alongside related lifestyle and wellness solutions.

The company’s product portfolio includes mattress models in various sizes and thicknesses, adjustable bed frames, pillows, sheets and mattress protectors, as well as seat cushions and pet beds.

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