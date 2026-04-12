Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 1,335 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $16,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,986.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 755,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,437,000 after buying an additional 752,097 shares during the period. Capital Markets Trading UK LLP raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Markets Trading UK LLP now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 617,050 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 247,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 179,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 174,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 176,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,615,000 after purchasing an additional 112,666 shares in the last quarter.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $436.88 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $184.40 and a twelve month high of $441.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Key Headlines Impacting VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Positive Sentiment: Macroeconomic/geopolitical relief is boosting chip ETF demand — analysts note that hopes for a truce in the U.S.–Iran conflict have reduced near‑term risk to data centers, chips and AI spending, lifting sentiment for SMH and other tech ETFs. The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights MAGS, QQQ, VGT, XLK, SMH and FTEC

Macroeconomic/geopolitical relief is boosting chip ETF demand — analysts note that hopes for a truce in the U.S.–Iran conflict have reduced near‑term risk to data centers, chips and AI spending, lifting sentiment for SMH and other tech ETFs. Positive Sentiment: SMH is being singled out for relative strength and is listed among thematic ETFs making new highs, suggesting momentum flows into semiconductor exposure. 3 Thematic ETFs Making New Highs Ahead of the Market

SMH is being singled out for relative strength and is listed among thematic ETFs making new highs, suggesting momentum flows into semiconductor exposure. Positive Sentiment: Sector-specific interest (e.g., memory) and product launches point to continued investor focus on semiconductors, supporting SMH’s rally. Roundhill Taps Surging Memory Sector with New ETF

Sector-specific interest (e.g., memory) and product launches point to continued investor focus on semiconductors, supporting SMH’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Some reported short‑interest data are inconsistent — one report shows a zero figure for April 10 (likely a reporting glitch), so treat that specific data point with caution when assessing positioning.

Some reported short‑interest data are inconsistent — one report shows a zero figure for April 10 (likely a reporting glitch), so treat that specific data point with caution when assessing positioning. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose materially through March: as of March 31 there were ~12.42M shares sold short (up ~62.6% vs March 15), representing about 11.4% of shares — this elevated shorting is a bearish positioning risk that could amplify downside on negative news.

Short interest rose materially through March: as of March 31 there were ~12.42M shares sold short (up ~62.6% vs March 15), representing about 11.4% of shares — this elevated shorting is a bearish positioning risk that could amplify downside on negative news. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put option flow today — investors bought ~147,424 puts (≈15% above the average daily put volume), indicating increased hedging or bearish bets that could cap upside or signal caution among derivatives traders.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting VanEck Semiconductor ETF this week:

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

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