ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

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ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.03.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.15). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 12.88%.The business had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.98 per share, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,210.44. This represents a 4.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Benitez II bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,313.90. This represents a 16.57% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,659,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,726,000 after buying an additional 4,280,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 879.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after buying an additional 1,284,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,735,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,816,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,851,000 after buying an additional 861,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,732,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,448,000 after buying an additional 825,671 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

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ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company’s platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI’s modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

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