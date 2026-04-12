Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.9767 and last traded at $0.9767. 10,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 61,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Youxin Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Youxin Technology currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Youxin Technology Stock Up 1.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youxin Technology

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Youxin Technology stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:YAAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.82% of Youxin Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Youxin Technology Company Profile

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Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

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