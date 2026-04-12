Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.2778.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Chime Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Chime Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chime Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Chime Financial Price Performance

CHYM opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59. Chime Financial has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.36 million during the quarter. Chime Financial had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 46.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chime Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chime Financial during the second quarter worth $24,157,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Chime Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 863,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,421,000 after buying an additional 86,593 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chime Financial by 1,203.2% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chime Financial during the second quarter worth $43,853,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Chime Financial during the second quarter worth $295,022,000.

Chime Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

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