Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) & Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Critical Comparison

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celsius and Nomad Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius $2.52 billion 3.56 $108.00 million $0.25 139.44 Nomad Foods $3.43 billion 0.41 $154.66 million $1.02 9.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Celsius. Nomad Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celsius, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

61.0% of Celsius shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Nomad Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Celsius shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Nomad Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Celsius and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius 4.29% 37.68% 9.62% Nomad Foods 4.50% 9.83% 3.95%

Risk and Volatility

Celsius has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Celsius and Nomad Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius 0 3 20 0 2.87 Nomad Foods 2 1 3 0 2.17

Celsius presently has a consensus target price of $66.17, indicating a potential upside of 89.81%. Nomad Foods has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.23%. Given Celsius’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Celsius is more favorable than Nomad Foods.

Summary

Celsius beats Nomad Foods on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celsius

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Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery, distributors, supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Nomad Foods

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Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meal products that include ready-to-cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; ice creams, such as in-home and out-of-home ice creams; and other products consisting of soups, pizzas, bakery goods, and meat substitutes. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains primarily under the Birds Eye, Green Cuisine, iglo, Findus, Aunt Bessie's, Goodfella's, Frikom, Ledo, La Cocinera, and Belviva brand names. Nomad Foods Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

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