Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Expands By 459.1%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 502,315 shares, an increase of 459.1% from the March 15th total of 89,843 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 693,468 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

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Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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About Shin-Etsu Chemical

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Shin-Etsu Chemical is a large Japanese chemical company that manufactures a broad range of basic and specialty chemical products for industrial and technology customers. The company is known for production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and related vinyl products, silicones and silicone-based compounds, and high-purity silicon materials used in semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Its product mix spans commodity chemicals for construction and plumbing as well as higher-margin specialty materials for electronics and precision manufacturing.

Key product lines include PVC resins and compounds for infrastructure and building applications; silicones and silicone elastomers used across automotive, healthcare and consumer markets; and semiconductor-grade silicon and silicon wafers that supply chipmakers and solar-cell manufacturers.

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