Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Decreases By 62.2%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 80,905 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 213,995 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 271.5 days.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNYYF opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.14.

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Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

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Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS: SNYYF) serves as the overseas distribution and marketing arm of Sany Heavy Industry Co, Ltd., one of the world’s leading manufacturers of construction and mining machinery. Through its network of subsidiaries and regional partners, the company is responsible for global sales, equipment financing, and after-sales support for a diverse range of heavy equipment products.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses hydraulic excavators, all-terrain and crawler cranes, concrete machinery including pumps and batching plants, drilling and piling rigs, road maintenance equipment, and port handling machinery.

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