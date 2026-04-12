US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.85 and last traded at $48.86. 2,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30.

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US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.1447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UFIV Free Report ) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.11% of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve. UFIV was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by US Benchmark Series.

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