US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.85 and last traded at $48.86. 2,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.1447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve. UFIV was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by US Benchmark Series.
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