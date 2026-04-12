SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $33.87. Approximately 5,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The company has a market cap of $91.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.52.

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SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

About SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

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