Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (NASDAQ:HIMZ) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (NASDAQ:HIMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.81. 1,645,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,019,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.28. The company has a market cap of $70.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.04 and a beta of -13.66.

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Institutional Trading of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Prosperitas Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF by 1,142.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 57,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 52,968 shares in the last quarter.

About Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (HIMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks to deliver 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS), less fees and expenses, through derivatives like swap agreements HIMZ was launched on Mar 12, 2025 and is issued by Defiance.

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