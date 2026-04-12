Jurgi Camblong Sells 2,800 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 2,800 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $13,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,726,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,034,566. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 9th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,950 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $9,243.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $12,150.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,600 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $12,610.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $21,398.22.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SOPH opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional accumulation — UBS, Akre and several other funds materially increased positions in recent quarters, signaling conviction from some large investors which could provide demand support for the stock.

Large institutional accumulation — UBS, Akre and several other funds materially increased positions in recent quarters, signaling conviction from some large investors which could provide demand support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upside — Guggenheim and BTIG have issued Buy ratings and target prices around $7, above the current trading level, giving the stock upside on positive research momentum.

Analyst upside — Guggenheim and BTIG have issued Buy ratings and target prices around $7, above the current trading level, giving the stock upside on positive research momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple executives sold small blocks of shares under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans to cover tax withholding associated with vested awards; these are routine and reduce the informational signal from insider sales. Representative SEC filing for CEO sales. CEO Form 4

Multiple executives sold small blocks of shares under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans to cover tax withholding associated with vested awards; these are routine and reduce the informational signal from insider sales. Representative SEC filing for CEO sales. Neutral Sentiment: Additional planned sales by other insiders (CFO, President, CTO and others) were disclosed; most trades are modest relative to executive holdings and were executed under 10b5‑1 plans — still worth monitoring for short‑term supply impact. Example coverage of a recent insider sale. InsiderTrades article

Additional planned sales by other insiders (CFO, President, CTO and others) were disclosed; most trades are modest relative to executive holdings and were executed under 10b5‑1 plans — still worth monitoring for short‑term supply impact. Example coverage of a recent insider sale. Negative Sentiment: Short interest increased ~20% in late March to ~255k shares (≈0.4% of float), raising potential downward pressure and the possibility of elevated volatility if shorts add to positions or cover into thin trading days.

Short interest increased ~20% in late March to ~255k shares (≈0.4% of float), raising potential downward pressure and the possibility of elevated volatility if shorts add to positions or cover into thin trading days. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain challenged — SOPH reported an EPS miss in early March and continues to show negative margins and ROE; analysts still model negative EPS for the year, which keeps valuation sensitivity high.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

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SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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