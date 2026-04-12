CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.33. 11,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 18,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

CMOC Group Trading Down 0.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

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CMOC Group Company Profile

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CMOC Group (OTCMKTS: CMCLF) is a China-based mining and metals company with a diversified portfolio of base metals and critical minerals. The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of copper, molybdenum, cobalt, niobium, phosphate, tungsten and gold. Through a combination of wholly owned and joint-venture operations, CMOC Group serves industrial, energy and technology markets worldwide.

Among CMOC Group’s principal assets is the Tenke Fungurume mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, one of the world’s largest sources of copper and cobalt.

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