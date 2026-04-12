Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Grows By 119.8%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,844 shares, a growth of 119.8% from the March 15th total of 15,395 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,859 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.2 days.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Up 11.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $13.55 on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

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About Meliá Hotels International

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Meliá Hotels International is a Spain‐based global hospitality company that develops, manages and franchises a diversified portfolio of hotels and resorts. The company’s core activities encompass property ownership, hotel management, and the provision of guest services across various market segments, including urban, resort and all‐inclusive. Meliá’s offerings extend from luxury and lifestyle brands to midscale and economy accommodations, complemented by food and beverage outlets, wellness facilities and event spaces.

Founded in 1956 with the opening of the Hotel Isla Mallorca, the group was established by Gabriel Escarrer Juliá and has since evolved through organic growth and strategic partnerships.

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