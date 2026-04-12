Financial Survey: Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) & ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and Rightscorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries 1.78% 11.77% 3.99% Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Rightscorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of ABM Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 4 1 0 2.20 Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ABM Industries and Rightscorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ABM Industries currently has a consensus target price of $46.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.94%. Given ABM Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Volatility & Risk

ABM Industries has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rightscorp has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ABM Industries and Rightscorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $8.75 billion 0.26 $162.30 million $2.54 15.44 Rightscorp $290,000.00 5.11 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Summary

ABM Industries beats Rightscorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABM Industries

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ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. The company offers janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, including corporate offices for high tech clients, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities; provides vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. It also offers integrated facility services, engineering, and other specialized services in various types of manufacturing, distribution, and data center facilities. In addition, the company delivers custodial and landscaping and grounds for public school districts, private schools, colleges, and universities. Further, it supports airlines and airports with services comprising passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation services. Additionally, the company provides electric vehicle power design, installation, and maintenance, as well as microgrid systems installations. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rightscorp

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Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP’s). The company’s technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP’s notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs’ customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

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