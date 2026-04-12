F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Receives $19.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FNB

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $457.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,353,000 after buying an additional 660,387 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 454.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 180,610 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company’s main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.