TD Cowen Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $93.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW
T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.7%
T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.03). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 332.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,770,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740,172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,280,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,283,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,073,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 81.0% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,306,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,142,000 after purchasing an additional 584,949 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
T. Rowe Price Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting T. Rowe Price Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: T. Rowe Price launched into the CLO market with a ~$403.6 million issuance to expand its fixed‑income platform, aiming to access higher‑income credit opportunities and boost fee/income diversification. This strategic move could support future revenue and margins if CLO demand and credit performance hold. T. Rowe Price Expands Fixed Income Platform Through CLO Launch MSN Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Product/upgrades: T. Rowe rolled out a 529 plan refresh highlighting an emphasis on education-focused solutions and potential valuation upside; this may broaden distribution but is a longer‑term positive rather than an immediate earnings driver. T. Rowe Price 529 Refresh
- Neutral Sentiment: Income appeal: TROW continues to be featured in dividend/income roundups, which can support steady retail and income‑oriented flows but won’t offset near‑term headwinds alone. Dividend Aristocrat Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Multiple brokerages trimmed price targets and maintained cautious ratings this week (Evercore to $96, BMO to $98 with Market Perform, TD Cowen to $93 with Hold, plus Bank of America cuts and Goldman Sachs maintaining a Sell). The string of downgrades and lower targets signals concerns about fee pressure, net inflows and near‑term results, which is weighing on the stock. Evercore Target Cut BMO Coverage TD Cowen Target Cut Bank of America Coverage Goldman Sachs Sell Rating
About T. Rowe Price Group
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.
The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.
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