TD Cowen Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $93.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.00.

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T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TROW stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.74. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.86 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.03). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 332.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,770,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740,172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,280,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,283,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,073,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 81.0% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,306,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,142,000 after purchasing an additional 584,949 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group News Roundup

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About T. Rowe Price Group

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T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

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