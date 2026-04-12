56,274 Shares in Solventum Corporation $SOLV Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $766,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.03 per share, with a total value of $100,344.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,803.17. This trade represents a 41.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Solventum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Solventum

Solventum Stock Down 0.6%

SOLV stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $88.20.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 18.69%.Solventum’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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