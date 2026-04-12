SG Americas Securities LLC Has $639,000 Stake in Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2,425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Schneider National by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Schneider National by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

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Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $28.29 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

Schneider National declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDR. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDR

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In related news, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $173,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,684.75. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

See Also

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