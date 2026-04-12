JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in ProFrac Holding Corp. $ACDC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProFrac were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 7,241.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 389.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 822.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised ProFrac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research raised ProFrac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ProFrac from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProFrac has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.63.

ProFrac Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ ACDC opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 33.18% and a negative net margin of 18.97%.The business had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.95 million. Research analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, and fluid ends.

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