SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF $KRBN

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 177,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 203.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 155,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104,172 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 101,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $449,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.