Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Immunic from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 29th. D. Boral Capital reduced their price objective on Immunic from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

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Immunic Stock Performance

Immunic stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $152.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

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Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

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