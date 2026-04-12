Canerector Inc. Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Canerector Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,267,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank Of Canada makes up about 13.1% of Canerector Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Canerector Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $3,472,382,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,318.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,936,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 603.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,746,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,338,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,777,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,741,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,773,000 after acquiring an additional 882,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

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Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $171.94 on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.37. The company has a market capitalization of $240.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Royal Bank Of Canada Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $13.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Royal Bank Of Canada’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada’s largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

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