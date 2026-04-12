First PREMIER Bank Reduces Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

First PREMIER Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 82,911 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 513,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,418 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $49.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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