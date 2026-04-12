Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.4% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $92,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 501,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,451,000 after buying an additional 25,866 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $161,516,000. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 15,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $17,412,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 30,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $260.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.80. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.06 and a 52-week high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.23.

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About Apple

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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