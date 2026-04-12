Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 79.0% in March

Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 951 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the March 15th total of 4,532 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Macau Limited, trading as an American depositary receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol WYNMY, is an operator of luxury integrated resorts in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China. As a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, the company develops, owns and operates two world-class properties—Wynn Macau on the Macau Peninsula and Wynn Palace on Cotai—each offering a blend of gaming, hospitality and entertainment amenities.

The core of Wynn Macau’s business is gaming, with a focus on high-end table games and electronic gaming machines that cater to premium mass and VIP clientele.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.