Cricut, Inc. $CRCT Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 824.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,447 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Cricut were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRCT. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cricut from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $3.67.

Cricut Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $885.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.23. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. Analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cricut

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 13,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $57,196.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,724,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,831,228.75. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 193,458 shares of company stock valued at $858,197 over the last 90 days. 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cricut

(Free Report)

Cricut, Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in personal and small-business crafting solutions. The company designs and markets a family of cutting machines that leverage computer-aided design to precisely cut a wide range of materials, including paper, vinyl, fabric and leather. Complementing its hardware offerings, Cricut provides proprietary software and mobile applications that enable users to create custom artwork, import graphics and access a vast library of pre-designed projects and fonts through a subscription service.

Founded as a division of Provo Craft & Novelty in 2005, Cricut emerged as an independent public company in March 2021.

Further Reading

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