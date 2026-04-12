Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BWET) Short Interest Update

Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BWET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 76,234 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the March 15th total of 31,529 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,779 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 19.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF stock opened at $162.94 on Friday. Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 million, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of -0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66.

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The Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF (BWET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Wet Freight Futures index. The fund provides long-only exposure to the crude oil tanker shipping market by tracking an index of the near-dated wet freight futures contracts on related indexes. The portfolio has an average maturity of about 50-70 days. BWET was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Breakwave.

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