iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 51,676 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the March 15th total of 21,690 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,871 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Utilities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $845,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $66.96 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.66.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy. The Fund invests in sectors, such as retailing, media, automobile and components, consumer services, consumer durable and apparel, S-T securities and other.

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