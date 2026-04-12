Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and traded as high as $18.56. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 235,681 shares trading hands.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

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Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 46,316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 504.0% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 494,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 412,416 shares during the last quarter.

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