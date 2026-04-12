Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and traded as high as $18.56. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 235,681 shares trading hands.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3%
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
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Further Reading
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