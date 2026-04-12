SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Short Interest Up 136.1% in March

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 445,561 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the March 15th total of 188,713 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,255 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 595.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 83.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period.

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SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

GWX stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $885.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation.

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