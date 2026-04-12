Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Grows By 109.4%

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 38,139 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the March 15th total of 18,211 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,912 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of KIROY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.57. 1,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,531. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

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About Kumba Iron Ore

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Kumba Iron Ore, trading over the counter under the symbol KIROY, is one of South Africa’s leading iron ore producers. The company operates two primary open-pit mines—Sishen and Kolomela—located in the Northern Cape province. These operations focus on the extraction and processing of high-quality hematite ore, producing a range of lump and fine products that serve as essential feedstock for global steelmakers.

Established in 2001 following a demerger from parent companies, Kumba Iron Ore has grown its production capacity and operational efficiency through sustained investment in mining technology and infrastructure.

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