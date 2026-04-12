Short Interest in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU) Decreases By 80.3%

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,265 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the March 15th total of 11,477 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,281 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AVSU traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $78.03. 9,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 358,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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