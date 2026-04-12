JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,069 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the March 15th total of 13,320 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,062 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA BBSC traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.93 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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