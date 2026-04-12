ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,144 shares, a growth of 169.3% from the March 15th total of 796 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 7.4%
Shares of NASDAQ UCYB traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. 5,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.73.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2722 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
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