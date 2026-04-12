ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,144 shares, a growth of 169.3% from the March 15th total of 796 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ UCYB traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. 5,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.73.

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ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2722 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF ( NASDAQ:UCYB Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.05% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

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The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

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