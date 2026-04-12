Short Interest in Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGS) Decreases By 98.1%

Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 5,318 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:AGGS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.86. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458. Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44.

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Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 138,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF (AGGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of US dollar-denominated fixed income securities with varying maturities and credit quality. The fund aims for total return AGGS was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

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