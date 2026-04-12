Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 81,234 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 40,761 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,828 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

OTCMKTS JBAXY traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $15.65. 75,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,463. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $17.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

(Get Free Report)

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS: JBAXY) is a Swiss global wealth manager headquartered in Zurich. The group specialises in private banking and asset management services for high-net-worth individuals and families. With a client-centric approach, Julius Bär offers tailored investment solutions designed to preserve and grow clients’ wealth over the long term.

The firm’s core services include discretionary and advisory portfolio management, wealth planning, lending and credit facilities, customised trading solutions and family office services.

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